City view of Bukhara, Uzbekistan

A pedestrian carries an umbrella to shield herself from the sun in front of the Ark of Bukhara in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, Aug. 3, 2026. The historic city of Bukhara in southwestern Uzbekistan is currently gripping with severe heat, with daytime highs consecutively exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos in front of historic architecture in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, Aug. 3, 2026. The historic city of Bukhara in southwestern Uzbekistan is currently gripping with severe heat, with daytime highs consecutively exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

People walk across the Po-i-Kalyan Complex in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, Aug. 3, 2026. The historic city of Bukhara in southwestern Uzbekistan is currently gripping with severe heat, with daytime highs consecutively exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos around the Statue of Hodja Nasreddin in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, Aug. 3, 2026. The historic city of Bukhara in southwestern Uzbekistan is currently gripping with severe heat, with daytime highs consecutively exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)