Satellite launch success

A Long March-8A carrier rocket, carrying the 23rd group of the low-orbit satellite internet constellation, blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, South China's Hainan Province, August 4, 2026. Photo: CNS Photo
China launched a Long March-8 carrier rocket on Tuesday in the southern island province of Hainan, sending 18 ...
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying two new satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in ...
The Long March-12 carrier rocket takes off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in South China’s Hainan ...