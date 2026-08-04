PHOTO / CHINA
Satellite launch success
By CNS Photo Published: Aug 04, 2026 11:57 PM
A Long March-8A carrier rocket, carrying the 23rd group of the low-orbit satellite internet constellation, blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, South China's Hainan Province, August 4, 2026. Photo: CNS Photo

A Long March-8A carrier rocket, carrying the 23rd group of the low-orbit satellite internet constellation, blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, South China's Hainan Province, August 4, 2026. Photo: CNS Photo




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