US revokes visa of Brazilian ambassador in diplomatic rift: media

The United States has revoked the visa of Brazilian ambassador to the United States Maria Luiza Viotti amid a diplomatic dispute, U.S. media reported Tuesday.



A senior State Department official was quoted by U.S. media as saying the revocation was in response to Brazil denying visas to two U.S. diplomats last month and withholding approval of the Trump administration's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Brazil.



In early June, U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Daniel Perez to be the next U.S. ambassador to Brazil. The U.S. Senate has yet to confirm his nomination, and he will not be able to take up the post until Brazil approves the appointment.



The State Department official added that the Brazilian ambassador's visa would be restored if the situation was resolved.



Brazil's Foreign Ministry confirmed the U.S. move to Brazilian media outlet Globonews. Viotti was in Brazil when she was notified of the visa revocation, according to the report.



In recent weeks, Washington has announced new visa restrictions on Brazilian officials and criticized decisions by Brazil's Supreme Federal Court related to high-profile judicial investigations.



Tensions have also extended to trade, with the announcement of new U.S. tariffs on Brazilian products. Meanwhile, Brazil has said that it will defend its interests through diplomatic dialogue and, if necessary, through World Trade Organization mechanisms.

