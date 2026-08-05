Giant panda Bao Li celebrates 5th birthday at Smithsonian's National Zoo in US

People watch giant panda Bao Li eating his birthday cake during celebrations marking his fifth birthday at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Aug. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Children interact with a giant panda mascot during celebrations marking the fifth birthday of giant panda Bao Li at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Aug. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Giant panda Bao Li prepares to eat his birthday cake during celebrations marking his fifth birthday at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Aug. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Giant panda Bao Li is seen during celebrations marking his fifth birthday at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Aug. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)