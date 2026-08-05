Turkish president leads Supreme Military Council members to visit Anitkabir in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C, front) leads members of the Supreme Military Council on a visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, Türkiye, on Aug. 4, 2026. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (front) and members of the Supreme Military Council pose for a photo during their visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, Türkiye, on Aug. 4, 2026. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads members of the Supreme Military Council on a visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, Türkiye, on Aug. 4, 2026. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

A soldier stands guard as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads members of the Supreme Military Council on a visit to Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, Türkiye, on Aug. 4, 2026. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)