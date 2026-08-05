Lebanon marks 6th anniversary of 2020 Beirut port blasts

People hold a national flag and portraits of the victims in commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the 2020 Beirut port blasts in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People hold portraits of the victims in commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the 2020 Beirut port blasts in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People hold portraits of the victims in commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the 2020 Beirut port blasts in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People hold a national flag and portraits of the victims in commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the 2020 Beirut port blasts in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)