PHOTO / WORLD
Prolonged heatwave leads to lower water level in Croatia
By Xinhua Published: Aug 05, 2026 08:43 AM
This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)


This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)



This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)



This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)