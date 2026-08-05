Prolonged heatwave leads to lower water level in Croatia

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River near Vukovar, Croatia after a prolonged heatwave. (Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)