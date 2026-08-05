Tourists play by Baiyin Chagan Lake, or "Milky Lake," in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2026. The lake is dubbed "Milky Lake" as tiny mineral particles float in the water, turning it creamy-white like milk. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tourists visit Baiyin Chagan Lake, or "Milky Lake," in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2026. The lake is dubbed "Milky Lake" as tiny mineral particles float in the water, turning it creamy-white like milk. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows a view of Baiyin Chagan Lake, or "Milky Lake," in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The lake is dubbed "Milky Lake" as tiny mineral particles float in the water, turning it creamy-white like milk. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Tourists play by Baiyin Chagan Lake, or "Milky Lake," in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2026. The lake is dubbed "Milky Lake" as tiny mineral particles float in the water, turning it creamy-white like milk. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)