Pumped-storage power station under construction in Zhangye, NW China's Gansu

Workers lay asphalt at the construction site of a pumped-storage power station in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 4, 2026. The construction of the power station started in 2022, and all the four 350,000-kW reversible pump-turbine units are expected to be fully put into operation by 2029. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Workers lay asphalt at the construction site of a pumped-storage power station in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 4, 2026. The construction of the power station started in 2022, and all the four 350,000-kW reversible pump-turbine units are expected to be fully put into operation by 2029. (Xinhua/Liu Keying)

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of a pumped-storage power station in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 4, 2026. The construction of the power station started in 2022, and all the four 350,000-kW reversible pump-turbine units are expected to be fully put into operation by 2029. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Workers work at the construction site of a pumped-storage power station in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 4, 2026. The construction of the power station started in 2022, and all the four 350,000-kW reversible pump-turbine units are expected to be fully put into operation by 2029. (Xinhua/Liu Keying)