China's Haier steps up manufacturing air conditioners to meet Europe's rising demand

People visit an export product showroom of Haier in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 3, 2026. As unprecedented heatwaves scorch Europe this summer, demand for affordable and energy-efficient air conditioners is rising. As a globally renowned home appliance manufacturer, China's Haier has seen a surge in orders from Europe. The company has adjusted its production plans for the European market, stepping up the manufacturing of air conditioner orders to meet international market demand. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member introduces a product customized for European market at an export product showroom of Haier in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 3, 2026. As unprecedented heatwaves scorch Europe this summer, demand for affordable and energy-efficient air conditioners is rising. As a globally renowned home appliance manufacturer, China's Haier has seen a surge in orders from Europe. The company has adjusted its production plans for the European market, stepping up the manufacturing of air conditioner orders to meet international market demand. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A worker affixes product identification labels onto the packaging boxes of air conditioners for European market at a Haier factory in Jiaozhou, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 4, 2026. As unprecedented heatwaves scorch Europe this summer, demand for affordable and energy-efficient air conditioners is rising. As a globally renowned home appliance manufacturer, China's Haier has seen a surge in orders from Europe. The company has adjusted its production plans for the European market, stepping up the manufacturing of air conditioner orders to meet international market demand. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Air conditioners for European market undergo performance testing at a Haier factory in Jiaozhou, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 4, 2026. As unprecedented heatwaves scorch Europe this summer, demand for affordable and energy-efficient air conditioners is rising. As a globally renowned home appliance manufacturer, China's Haier has seen a surge in orders from Europe. The company has adjusted its production plans for the European market, stepping up the manufacturing of air conditioner orders to meet international market demand. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)