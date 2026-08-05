Cliff elevator begins operation to facilitate students' trips to school in SW China's Yunnan

An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2026 shows two cliff elevators at Nizhu River Grand Canyon in Nizhuhe Village of Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A 288-meter-high cliff elevator began operation recently at Nizhu River Grand Canyon, side by side to another one of its kind already in service since 2022. This is expected to further facilitate local students' trips to their schools. Nizhuhe Village is a small hamlet nestled in a deep valley carved by the Nizhu River meandering from south to north. In the past, the shortest route from the valley floor to the mountaintop was a steep cliffside path, and the round trip took nearly six hours. Children and their parents had to make the arduous journey at least once every 10 days. In 2022, a significant change came to this challenging journey. Nizhu River Grand Canyon scenic area was completed and opened, with a 268-meter-high cliff elevator and a cable car system put into operation. The facilities are open free of charge to local villagers. Today, the combination of sightseeing shuttle vehicles, elevators and cable cars has shortened students' journey to school to about 30 minutes. A dedicated passage has also been set up for the students, with police officers and dedicated staff members as their guardians along the trips. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2026 shows two cliff elevators at Nizhu River Grand Canyon in Nizhuhe Village of Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A 288-meter-high cliff elevator began operation recently at Nizhu River Grand Canyon, side by side to another one of its kind already in service since 2022. This is expected to further facilitate local students' trips to their schools. Nizhuhe Village is a small hamlet nestled in a deep valley carved by the Nizhu River meandering from south to north. In the past, the shortest route from the valley floor to the mountaintop was a steep cliffside path, and the round trip took nearly six hours. Children and their parents had to make the arduous journey at least once every 10 days. In 2022, a significant change came to this challenging journey. Nizhu River Grand Canyon scenic area was completed and opened, with a 268-meter-high cliff elevator and a cable car system put into operation. The facilities are open free of charge to local villagers. Today, the combination of sightseeing shuttle vehicles, elevators and cable cars has shortened students' journey to school to about 30 minutes. A dedicated passage has also been set up for the students, with police officers and dedicated staff members as their guardians along the trips. (Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 31, 2026 shows two cliff elevators at Nizhu River Grand Canyon in Nizhuhe Village of Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A 288-meter-high cliff elevator began operation recently at Nizhu River Grand Canyon, side by side to another one of its kind already in service since 2022. This is expected to further facilitate local students' trips to their schools. Nizhuhe Village is a small hamlet nestled in a deep valley carved by the Nizhu River meandering from south to north. In the past, the shortest route from the valley floor to the mountaintop was a steep cliffside path, and the round trip took nearly six hours. Children and their parents had to make the arduous journey at least once every 10 days. In 2022, a significant change came to this challenging journey. Nizhu River Grand Canyon scenic area was completed and opened, with a 268-meter-high cliff elevator and a cable car system put into operation. The facilities are open free of charge to local villagers. Today, the combination of sightseeing shuttle vehicles, elevators and cable cars has shortened students' journey to school to about 30 minutes. A dedicated passage has also been set up for the students, with police officers and dedicated staff members as their guardians along the trips. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2026 shows a cliff elevator (L) newly made operational at Nizhu River Grand Canyon in Nizhuhe Village of Puli Township, Xuanwei City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A 288-meter-high cliff elevator began operation recently at Nizhu River Grand Canyon, side by side to another one of its kind already in service since 2022. This is expected to further facilitate local students' trips to their schools. Nizhuhe Village is a small hamlet nestled in a deep valley carved by the Nizhu River meandering from south to north. In the past, the shortest route from the valley floor to the mountaintop was a steep cliffside path, and the round trip took nearly six hours. Children and their parents had to make the arduous journey at least once every 10 days. In 2022, a significant change came to this challenging journey. Nizhu River Grand Canyon scenic area was completed and opened, with a 268-meter-high cliff elevator and a cable car system put into operation. The facilities are open free of charge to local villagers. Today, the combination of sightseeing shuttle vehicles, elevators and cable cars has shortened students' journey to school to about 30 minutes. A dedicated passage has also been set up for the students, with police officers and dedicated staff members as their guardians along the trips. (Xinhua)