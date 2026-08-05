Shijiazhuang int'l land port handles 814 China-Europe, China-Central Asia freight train trips in H1

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows a container loading site of the Shijiazhuang international land port in north China's Hebei Province. Shijiazhuang international land port in north China's Hebei Province handled a total of 814 China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight train trips in the first half of 2026, up 42.06 percent year on year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

This drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows a container loading site of the Shijiazhuang international land port in north China's Hebei Province. Shijiazhuang international land port in north China's Hebei Province handled a total of 814 China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight train trips in the first half of 2026, up 42.06 percent year on year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows a container loading site of the Shijiazhuang international land port in north China's Hebei Province. Shijiazhuang international land port in north China's Hebei Province handled a total of 814 China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight train trips in the first half of 2026, up 42.06 percent year on year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

A cargo truck enters the Shijiazhuang international land port in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2026. Shijiazhuang international land port in north China's Hebei Province handled a total of 814 China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight train trips in the first half of 2026, up 42.06 percent year on year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)