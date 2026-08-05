Israeli military vehicle seen in Zawtar al‑Sharqiyah of southern Lebanon

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2026 shows an Israeli military vehicle stationed in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, southern Lebanon. The Lebanese army said on July 26 that continued Israeli attacks and violations of existing understandings are obstructing its deployment in southern Lebanon and delaying the return of residents to their border villages. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2026 shows an Israeli military vehicle stationed in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, southern Lebanon. The Lebanese army said on July 26 that continued Israeli attacks and violations of existing understandings are obstructing its deployment in southern Lebanon and delaying the return of residents to their border villages. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2026 shows an Israeli military vehicle stationed in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, southern Lebanon. The Lebanese army said on July 26 that continued Israeli attacks and violations of existing understandings are obstructing its deployment in southern Lebanon and delaying the return of residents to their border villages. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)