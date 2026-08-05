View of Nanhe water conservancy hub in Xiong'an New Area, China's Hebei

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows a view of the Nanhe water conservancy hub in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The Nanhe water conservancy hub in Xiong'an New Area serves as a flood control barrier while also supporting sightseeing and tourism, ecological experiences and inland navigation. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows a view of the Nanhe water conservancy hub in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The Nanhe water conservancy hub in Xiong'an New Area serves as a flood control barrier while also supporting sightseeing and tourism, ecological experiences and inland navigation. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows a view of the Nanhe water conservancy hub in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The Nanhe water conservancy hub in Xiong'an New Area serves as a flood control barrier while also supporting sightseeing and tourism, ecological experiences and inland navigation. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows a view of the Nanhe water conservancy hub in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The Nanhe water conservancy hub in Xiong'an New Area serves as a flood control barrier while also supporting sightseeing and tourism, ecological experiences and inland navigation. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)