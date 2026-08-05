Scenic area in NW China's Gansu enters peak tourism season

A vehicle drives on a road at the Zhangye Danxia Scenic Area, renowned for its Danxia landforms featuring striking red sandstone formations, in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 4, 2026. The scenic area in Gansu has entered its peak tourism season since August, with the average daily number of visitors surpassing 25,000. (Xinhua/Liu Keying)

Tourists take photos at the Zhangye Danxia Scenic Area, renowned for its Danxia landforms featuring striking red sandstone formations, in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 4, 2026. The scenic area in Gansu has entered its peak tourism season since August, with the average daily number of visitors surpassing 25,000. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Tourists visit the Zhangye Danxia Scenic Area, renowned for its Danxia landforms featuring striking red sandstone formations, in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 4, 2026. The scenic area in Gansu has entered its peak tourism season since August, with the average daily number of visitors surpassing 25,000. (Xinhua/Liu Keying)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows a view of the Danxia landforms featuring striking red sandstone formations at the Zhangye Danxia Scenic Area in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. The scenic area in Gansu has entered its peak tourism season since August, with the average daily number of visitors surpassing 25,000. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)