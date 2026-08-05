Niuheliang national archaeological relic site park in NE China showcases Hongshan cultural heritage

People visit the Niuheliang national archaeological relic site park in Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 4, 2026. The Niuheliang national archaeological relic site park was built on the Niuheliang site, a large-scale prehistoric ritual and burial complex featuring the temple of the goddess, altars and stone tombs. Dating back more than 5,000 years, the site unearthed stone tools, pottery and jade artifacts with dragon, phoenix and human motifs, reflecting the rituals and beliefs of the Hongshan culture. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows the "jade pig-dragon," a specific type of jade artifact originating from the Hongshan culture dating back roughly 5,000 to 6,000 years, at the Niuheliang site museum within the Niuheliang national archaeological relic site park in Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The Niuheliang national archaeological relic site park was built on the Niuheliang site, a large-scale prehistoric ritual and burial complex featuring the temple of the goddess, altars and stone tombs. Dating back more than 5,000 years, the site unearthed stone tools, pottery and jade artifacts with dragon, phoenix and human motifs, reflecting the rituals and beliefs of the Hongshan culture. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A boy visits the Niuheliang site museum at the Niuheliang national archaeological relic site park in Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 4, 2026. The Niuheliang national archaeological relic site park was built on the Niuheliang site, a large-scale prehistoric ritual and burial complex featuring the temple of the goddess, altars and stone tombs. Dating back more than 5,000 years, the site unearthed stone tools, pottery and jade artifacts with dragon, phoenix and human motifs, reflecting the rituals and beliefs of the Hongshan culture. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

People visit an exhibition hall within the Niuheliang national archaeological relic site park in Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 4, 2026. The Niuheliang national archaeological relic site park was built on the Niuheliang site, a large-scale prehistoric ritual and burial complex featuring the temple of the goddess, altars and stone tombs. Dating back more than 5,000 years, the site unearthed stone tools, pottery and jade artifacts with dragon, phoenix and human motifs, reflecting the rituals and beliefs of the Hongshan culture. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)