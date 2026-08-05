Kangxian in NW China's Gansu launches restoration campaigns after heavy rainfall

An aerial drone photo shows villagers clearing floating debris from an irrigation pond at Zhangjiahe Village of Kangxian County in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 4, 2026. Kangxian, which suffered from heavy rainfall recently, has initiated campaigns to clear up rivers and restore drinking water facilities in the county, striving to bring people's work and daily life back to normal. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Villagers remove mud and gravel from a drainage ditch at Jiedao Village of Kangxian County in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 4, 2026. Kangxian, which suffered from heavy rainfall recently, has initiated campaigns to clear up rivers and restore drinking water facilities in the county, striving to bring people's work and daily life back to normal. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Villagers remove garbage and debris from the riverbank at Zhangjiahe Village of Kangxian County in Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 4, 2026. Kangxian, which suffered from heavy rainfall recently, has initiated campaigns to clear up rivers and restore drinking water facilities in the county, striving to bring people's work and daily life back to normal. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A homestay owner clears fallen leaves at a fish pond in Kangxian County of Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 4, 2026. Kangxian, which suffered from heavy rainfall recently, has initiated campaigns to clear up rivers and restore drinking water facilities in the county, striving to bring people's work and daily life back to normal. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)