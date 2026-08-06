Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday criticized the U.S. decision to revoke the visa of Brazil's ambassador to Washington, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, calling the move "irresponsible and thoughtless."



Speaking in an interview with YouTube channel Meteoro Brasil, Lula said the decision was unwarranted for two countries with over two centuries of diplomatic ties, adding that Brazil will not receive new ambassadors before its general elections scheduled for October.



The U.S. Department of State announced the visa revocation on Tuesday in retaliation for Brazil's refusal last month to issue visas to two U.S. officials, as well as its alleged delays in approving U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Perez.



In response, Lula noted that Washington had shown little urgency regarding its diplomatic presence in Brazil, leaving its embassy without a chief representative for more than a year and a half.



"They expect us to act on their timeline? That is neither fair nor acceptable. We demand to be treated with respect," Lula said.



The Brazilian government on Tuesday strongly condemned the U.S. State Department's decision to alter the visa status of Brazil's ambassador to Washington, calling the reasons cited by the United States "false."

