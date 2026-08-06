Mass shooting in rural North Carolina leaves multiple dead

A mass shooting at a rural house in Caswell County, North Carolina, led to multiple deaths on Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.



Police responded to a call for service just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies arriving on the scene found multiple people who had been shot, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a release.



One person was transported to hospital with a gunshot wound, and there are multiple other fatalities, the release said.



Law enforcement officers are still on the scene processing evidence and conducting interviews.



Three family members are dead, including the suspected shooter, and a fourth relative was hospitalized, according to a local report quoting Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden.



The United States has been plagued by gun violence for decades and hundreds of mass shootings are reported each year.

