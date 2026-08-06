Iran says agreed with Oman on proposed commercial shipping route in Hormuz Strait

Iran and Oman have made progress in talks on establishing a safe commercial shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Wednesday, adding that Tehran has no plans for senior officials to visit Pakistan or Qatar this weekend.



Baghaei told reporters that Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on the geographical coordinates of the proposed route, and are finalizing a joint statement outlining key agreed-upon points, provided that "certain third parties" do not hinder the process, according to a ministry press release.



Both countries have been holding consultations over the past two months on the proposed route, with Iranian authorities reviewing the technical, legal, security, and environmental dimensions, he said.



Baghaei said the strait was closed due to U.S. and Israeli "military aggression" against Iran and the resulting security consequences for the region.



The bilateral understanding between Iran and Oman, by itself, does not mean that the strait has become safe for transiting vessels, as the U.S. maritime blockade and other "aggressive and threatening" actions against Iran and its interests continue, he said.



Meanwhile, Baghaei told reporters that there are currently no plans for visits by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi or Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to Pakistan or Qatar this weekend, adding that Pakistan and Qatar continue efforts to ease regional tensions and that Iran remains in contact and exchanges views with them.



Separately, Araghchi briefed his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on the latest diplomatic developments between Iran and Oman during a phone call on Wednesday, according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.



Both ministers stressed the importance of continuing political and diplomatic consultations and regional cooperation to help reduce tensions, IRNA reported.



Iran tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States, following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.



The U.S. military launched multiple waves of strikes against Iranian targets last month, saying they were in response to Iranian attacks on vessels in the strait and aimed at "degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping."



Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military bases and facilities in the region.

