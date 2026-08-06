View of Rmelan oil fields in northeastern Syria

Pumpjacks are seen at the Rmelan oil fields in Hasakah province, northeastern Syria, Aug. 4, 2026. Officials said rehabilitation projects are expected to modernize production facilities and gradually raise output at the country's largest oil fields. (Str/Xinhua)

Pumpjacks are seen at the Rmelan oil fields in Hasakah province, northeastern Syria, Aug. 4, 2026. Officials said rehabilitation projects are expected to modernize production facilities and gradually raise output at the country's largest oil fields. (Str/Xinhua)

A pumpjack is seen at the Rmelan oil fields in Hasakah province, northeastern Syria, Aug. 4, 2026. Officials said rehabilitation projects are expected to modernize production facilities and gradually raise output at the country's largest oil fields. (Str/Xinhua)

Officials and engineers tour the Rmelan oil fields in Hasakah province, northeastern Syria, Aug. 4, 2026. Officials said rehabilitation projects are expected to modernize production facilities and gradually raise output at the country's largest oil fields. (Str/Xinhua)