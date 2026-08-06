East China's Zhejiang activates emergency response as Typhoon Dolphin approaches

Fishing boats take shelter from the upcoming typhoon at a port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2026. As Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of 2026, is approaching the East China Sea, Zhejiang activated an emergency response along its coastal areas from 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo by Hu Sheyou/Xinhua)

Fishing boats take shelter from the upcoming typhoon at a port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2026. As Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of 2026, is approaching the East China Sea, Zhejiang activated an emergency response along its coastal areas from 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo by Hu Sheyou/Xinhua)

Staff members strengthen moorings to properly secure vessels at a port in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2026. As Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of 2026, is approaching the East China Sea, Zhejiang activated an emergency response along its coastal areas from 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo by Cai Kuanyuan/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows fishing boats taking shelter from the upcoming typhoon at a port in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2026. As Typhoon Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of 2026, is approaching the East China Sea, Zhejiang activated an emergency response along its coastal areas from 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo by Zhou Xuejun/Xinhua)