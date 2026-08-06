Houseboats seen along Splavarska Street in Croatia

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows Splavarska Street in Slavonski Brod, Croatia. Splavarska Street is unique in the country as its residents live on the water of Sava River, in houseboats with their own official addresses and house numbers. (Ivica Galovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows a house in Splavarska Street in Slavonski Brod, Croatia. Splavarska Street is unique in the country as its residents live on the water of Sava River, in houseboats with their own official addresses and house numbers. (Ivica Galovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows Splavarska Street in Slavonski Brod, Croatia. Splavarska Street is unique in the country as its residents live on the water of Sava River, in houseboats with their own official addresses and house numbers. (Ivica Galovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2026 shows Splavarska Street in Slavonski Brod, Croatia. Splavarska Street is unique in the country as its residents live on the water of Sava River, in houseboats with their own official addresses and house numbers. (Ivica Galovic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)