Severe drought triggers record-low water level of Danube River in southeastern Romania

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)