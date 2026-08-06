PHOTO / WORLD
Severe drought triggers record-low water level of Danube River in southeastern Romania
By Xinhua Published: Aug 06, 2026 08:34 AM
This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)


This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)



This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)



This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the exposed riverbed of the Danube River in Rasova, southeastern Romania. Severe drought has triggered record-low water level of the Danube river. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)