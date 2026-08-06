In pics: Divine Deer Park in Gansu, NW China

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows red deer at the Divine Deer Park in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. During this summer, hundreds of red deer are seen resting and foraging on the grassland at the Divine Deer Park, a deer farm located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in northwest China. In recent years, local government has leveraged the deer farm, along with the scenic grasslands of the Qilian Mountains and Yugur ethnic customs, to develop an eco-tourism destination that integrates leisure, sightseeing and science education. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A red deer is pictured at the Divine Deer Park in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Aug. 5, 2026. During this summer, hundreds of red deer are seen resting and foraging on the grassland at the Divine Deer Park, a deer farm located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in northwest China. In recent years, local government has leveraged the deer farm, along with the scenic grasslands of the Qilian Mountains and Yugur ethnic customs, to develop an eco-tourism destination that integrates leisure, sightseeing and science education. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows red deer at the Divine Deer Park in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. During this summer, hundreds of red deer are seen resting and foraging on the grassland at the Divine Deer Park, a deer farm located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in northwest China. In recent years, local government has leveraged the deer farm, along with the scenic grasslands of the Qilian Mountains and Yugur ethnic customs, to develop an eco-tourism destination that integrates leisure, sightseeing and science education. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows red deer at the Divine Deer Park in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, northwest China's Gansu Province. During this summer, hundreds of red deer are seen resting and foraging on the grassland at the Divine Deer Park, a deer farm located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in northwest China. In recent years, local government has leveraged the deer farm, along with the scenic grasslands of the Qilian Mountains and Yugur ethnic customs, to develop an eco-tourism destination that integrates leisure, sightseeing and science education. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)