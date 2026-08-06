2026 Conference on Hongshan Culture kicks off in Chaoyang, China's Liaoning

A cooperation agreement on archaeological research into Hongshan culture is signed during the 2026 Conference on Hongshan Culture in Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 5, 2026. Themed on "Hongshan Culture: A Dialogue Between Eras and Civilizations," the 2026 Conference on Hongshan Culture kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows a scene of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Conference on Hongshan Culture in Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Themed on "Hongshan Culture: A Dialogue Between Eras and Civilizations," the 2026 Conference on Hongshan Culture kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Conference on Hongshan Culture in Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 5, 2026. Themed on "Hongshan Culture: A Dialogue Between Eras and Civilizations," the 2026 Conference on Hongshan Culture kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Archaeologist Guo Dashun (1st R) talks to the media after the 2026 Conference on Hongshan Culture in Chaoyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 5, 2026. Themed on "Hongshan Culture: A Dialogue Between Eras and Civilizations," the 2026 Conference on Hongshan Culture kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)