Foreign tourists explore tech-themed tours in Shenzhen

Foreign tourists experience Meituan's unmanned delivery service at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 3, 2026. With the deep application of the achievements of emerging industries, many inbound foreign tourists choose science and technology tour as the theme of their journey in the Chinese cities. In Shenzhen, foreign tourists are attracted by AI applications and technology scenarios in daily life, such as AI glasses, smart robots and unmanned delivery service. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows foreign tourists buying handheld camera equipment at a flagship shop of DJI in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. With the deep application of the achievements of emerging industries, many inbound foreign tourists choose science and technology tour as the theme of their journey in the Chinese cities. In Shenzhen, foreign tourists are attracted by AI applications and technology scenarios in daily life, such as AI glasses, smart robots and unmanned delivery service. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on June 24, 2026 shows tourists from South Korea experiencing AI translator at Huaqiangbei of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. With the deep application of the achievements of emerging industries, many inbound foreign tourists choose science and technology tour as the theme of their journey in the Chinese cities. In Shenzhen, foreign tourists are attracted by AI applications and technology scenarios in daily life, such as AI glasses, smart robots and unmanned delivery service. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Foreign tourists experience AI sports glasses at an INNO100 shop in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 3, 2026. With the deep application of the achievements of emerging industries, many inbound foreign tourists choose science and technology tour as the theme of their journey in the Chinese cities. In Shenzhen, foreign tourists are attracted by AI applications and technology scenarios in daily life, such as AI glasses, smart robots and unmanned delivery service. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)