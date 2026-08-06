Fashion show featuring traditional ethnic costumes held in Sichuan, SW China

Models dressed in traditional ethnic costumes walk amid a rice field during a fashion show at Qietuo Village in Yuexi County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 4, 2026. Sixty models from across the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture on Tuesday showcased traditional ethnic costumes and fashion creations here. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Models dressed in traditional ethnic costumes walk amid a rice field during a fashion show at Qietuo Village in Yuexi County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 4, 2026. Sixty models from across the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture on Tuesday showcased traditional ethnic costumes and fashion creations here. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Models dressed in traditional ethnic costumes walk amid a rice field during a fashion show at Qietuo Village in Yuexi County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 4, 2026. Sixty models from across the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture on Tuesday showcased traditional ethnic costumes and fashion creations here. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Models dressed in traditional ethnic costumes walk amid a rice field during a fashion show at Qietuo Village in Yuexi County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 4, 2026. Sixty models from across the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture on Tuesday showcased traditional ethnic costumes and fashion creations here. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)