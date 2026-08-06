Mass funeral held in Gaza for victims of 2023 Israeli strike

Palestinians attend the mass funeral of 112 victims in Gaza City on Aug. 4, 2026. The funeral came after the remains of the victims were recently recovered from beneath the rubble of houses destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in November 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians attend the mass funeral of 112 victims in Gaza City on Aug. 4, 2026. The funeral came after the remains of the victims were recently recovered from beneath the rubble of houses destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in November 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians attend the mass funeral of 112 victims in Gaza City on Aug. 4, 2026. The funeral came after the remains of the victims were recently recovered from beneath the rubble of houses destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in November 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians attend the mass funeral of 112 victims in Gaza City on Aug. 4, 2026. The funeral came after the remains of the victims were recently recovered from beneath the rubble of houses destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in November 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)