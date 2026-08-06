Fish lantern parade lights up ancient villages in Huangshan, China's Anhui

A drone photo shows a fish lantern parade staged in Chengkan Village of Huizhou District in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 3, 2026. Parade processions of the giant fish-shaped lantern meander through the streets in the ancient villages of Huangshan, creating a stunning spectacle at night. Many visitors came here to experience the parades, benefiting local tourism and related industries. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A fish lantern parade is staged in Chengkan Village of Huizhou District in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 3, 2026. Parade processions of the giant fish-shaped lantern meander through the streets in the ancient villages of Huangshan, creating a stunning spectacle at night. Many visitors came here to experience the parades, benefiting local tourism and related industries. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a fish lantern parade staged in Chengkan Village of Huizhou District in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 3, 2026. Parade processions of the giant fish-shaped lantern meander through the streets in the ancient villages of Huangshan, creating a stunning spectacle at night. Many visitors came here to experience the parades, benefiting local tourism and related industries. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a fish lantern parade staged in Tangmo Village of Huizhou District in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2026. Parade processions of the giant fish-shaped lantern meander through the streets in the ancient villages of Huangshan, creating a stunning spectacle at night. Many visitors came here to experience the parades, benefiting local tourism and related industries. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)