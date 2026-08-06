Chongqing leverages strategic location to develop integrated logistics network

Workers inspect vehicles at a factory of carmaker Seres in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 29, 2026. Located at the intersection of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Yangtze River Economic Belt, Chongqing has leveraged its strategic location to develop an integrated logistics network connecting the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, China-Europe Railway Express and the Yangtze River. Building on its role as a major transport hub, Chongqing has improved multimodal transportation systems and trade and investment services. The city's logistics advantages have helped Chongqing-made products, including automobiles, electronic information products and manufacturing equipment, reach global markets, while facilitating imports of more high-quality products from overseas. In 2025, Chongqing's national logistics hubs handled 120 million tonnes of cargo, with logistics-related business revenue exceeding 40 billion yuan (about 5.9 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

This photo taken on July 16, 2026 shows new energy vehicles at a super factory of carmaker Seres in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows a vehicle transferring containers at the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.(Xinhua/Huang Wei)