Torch festival tourism season held in Yuexi County, SW China's Sichuan

People of the Yi ethnic group celebrate the torch carnival night with visitors in Yuexi County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2026. From Aug. 2 to 4, a torch festival tourism season was held in Yuexi County of southwest China's Sichuan. The event featured torch carnival nights, folk cultural competitions, dancing and singing contests. The torch festival is a traditional celebration of the Yi ethnic group, usually held around the 24th day of the sixth month on the Chinese lunar calendar each year. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People of the Yi ethnic group take part in a goat fighting competition in Xinhua Village, Yuexi County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2026.(Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Visitors from Chengdu wait for the nightfall to light up the torches at a terraced field in Yangpo Village, Yuexi County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2026.(Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People of the Yi ethnic group in traditional costumes perform singing and dancing in Xinhua Village, Yuexi County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2026.(Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)