PHOTO / CHINA
Tourists enjoy themselves at salt lake in Ordos, N China's Inner Mongolia
By Xinhua Published: Aug 06, 2026 01:07 PM
A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists having fun at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists having fun at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)


 

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists posing for photos at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists posing for photos at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)


 


 

A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists having fun at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists having fun at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)


 


 

A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists having fun at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists having fun at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)


 