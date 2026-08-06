Tourists enjoy themselves at salt lake in Ordos, N China's Inner Mongolia

A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists having fun at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)





An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists posing for photos at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)









A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists having fun at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)









A drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows tourists having fun at a salt lake in Otog Front Banner in the city of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)



