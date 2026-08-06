People visit Dead Sea resort as high temperatures sweep across Israel and Palestinian territories

People cover themselves with mineral-rich mud at a Dead Sea resort, east of Jerusalem, Aug. 5, 2026. People visit the Dead Sea resort as high temperatures sweep across Israel and the Palestinian territories. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

A boy covers himself with mineral-rich mud at a Dead Sea resort, east of Jerusalem, Aug. 5, 2026. People visit the Dead Sea resort as high temperatures sweep across Israel and the Palestinian territories. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

People float and relax in the waters of a Dead Sea resort, east of Jerusalem, Aug. 5, 2026. People visit the Dead Sea resort as high temperatures sweep across Israel and the Palestinian territories. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

A boy covers himself with mineral-rich mud at a Dead Sea resort, east of Jerusalem, Aug. 5, 2026. People visit the Dead Sea resort as high temperatures sweep across Israel and the Palestinian territories. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)