Embodied intelligence robots trained in real-world scenarios in Shanghai

Staff members train a robot to work in a retail scenario at Maniformer, a physical AI data service platform, in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 5, 2026. In Shanghai's tech companies like AGIBOT and Maniformer, embodied intelligence robots are trained in household, retail, sorting, production and other real-world scenarios, to advance their AI capabilities for real-life use. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A staff member trains a robot to do chores at Maniformer, a physical AI data service platform, in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 5, 2026. In Shanghai's tech companies like AGIBOT and Maniformer, embodied intelligence robots are trained in household, retail, sorting, production and other real-world scenarios, to advance their AI capabilities for real-life use. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A staff member trains a robot to clean a whiteboard at Maniformer, a physical AI data service platform, in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 5, 2026. In Shanghai's tech companies like AGIBOT and Maniformer, embodied intelligence robots are trained in household, retail, sorting, production and other real-world scenarios, to advance their AI capabilities for real-life use. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A staff member trains a robot to sort items at Maniformer, a physical AI data service platform, in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 5, 2026. In Shanghai's tech companies like AGIBOT and Maniformer, embodied intelligence robots are trained in household, retail, sorting, production and other real-world scenarios, to advance their AI capabilities for real-life use. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)