Russian researchers have identified the new mineral at the Kirovsky mine in the Khibiny Massif on the Kola Peninsula. It has been named Kola Ashcroftine, a spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education told Sputnik.



Even a thin coating of the new mineral on rock is valued at an average of $145 per millimeter, significantly exceeding the cost of gold, according to the spokesperson.



“This is no longer just a beautiful stone — it is a chemical archive of the Earth's crust: yttrium, silicon, potassium, sodium, and a whole Mendeleev table in a single crystal,” they emphasized.



The spokesperson added that Kola Ashcroftine is distinguished by the presence of calcium, manganese, and fluorine, while its crystal structure belongs to one of the most complex mineral structures known to science.



