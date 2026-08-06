Russian chemists develop eco-friendly ‘smart sieve’ filtration material

Scientists at Saint Petersburg State University (SPbU) have developed a technology for creating filtration membranes based on hydroxyapatite – a mineral that makes up human bones and teeth. The innovation makes membrane production more environmentally friendly and improves the efficiency of purifying substances important for human health, such as whey proteins and blood components. This was reported on the university’s website.



According to Aleksandra Pulyalina, an associate professor at the Department of Chemical Thermodynamics and Kinetics at SPbU, ultra-thin films are used to separate beneficial elements from harmful substances during filtration. They often become clogged, while the chemical substances added to create pores that allow molecules to pass through can pollute the environment. During production, these reagents enter wastewater, and after filter disposal they can end up in the soil. Scientists have succeeded in creating a more environmentally friendly alternative.



Researchers have learned to control the self-assembly of hydroxyapatite nanoparticles, forming material pores of a specified size. They mixed the resulting nanomaterials with a polymer and produced films with a thickness of 50–100 micrometers. The created samples retained more than 99.9 percent of protein while allowing liquid to pass through five times faster than films produced using industrial pore-forming agents instead of hydroxyapatite.



"In medicine and in the production of baby food, protein losses can result in serious economic costs. Our films work like a smart sieve that not only allows unwanted substances to pass through but also effectively retains valuable molecules. Moreover, the trapped protein molecules can later be collected by cleaning the filter and used, for example, for analysis," said Olga Osmolovskaya, project leader and Associate Professor at SPbU.



