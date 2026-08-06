Ceremony at Brazil's Chamber of Deputies celebrates Brazil-China cultural cooperation and strategic partnership

Special Session at the Chamber of Deputies honoring the Brazil-China Cultural Year 2026, on August 3, 2026. Credit: Kayo Magalhães / Chamber of Deputies

Brazil's Chamber of Deputies held a special session on Monday to mark the Brazil-China Cultural Year 2026, bringing together ambassadors from several countries, lawmakers and public officials and highlighting broad diplomatic and cross-party support for relations between the two nations, as reported by Brasil 247.Speakers emphasized both the historical depth of bilateral ties, which date back more than three centuries, and the strategic importance of cooperation as the international landscape undergoes significant changes. The ceremony also featured a traditional performance by the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra in the Chamber's plenary hall. The musicians received a standing ovation at the end of the presentation.Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Zhu Qingqiao said the relationship between the two countries has been shaped by mutual learning throughout history. To illustrate the longevity of the partnership, he recalled the journey of Chinese navigator Fan Shouyi, who crossed the oceans and arrived in Salvador, Bahia, in the 17th century, Brasil 247 reported.Zhu said that China-Brazil relations are at their best period in history. The two sides are strengthening the alignment of their development strategies and promoting the upgrading of practical cooperation in terms of quality and efficiency, with innovation, coordination, green development, openness and shared benefits becoming new calling cards of China-Brazil cooperation, according to Xinhua.Federal Deputy Daniel Almeida, president of the Brazil-China Parliamentary Group, said the partnership should move beyond commodity trade by adding value through industry, infrastructure and technology."Economic development cannot be measured only by economic indicators. It is also built through science, culture and history. Brazil and China have different histories, but they share the understanding that economic growth produces lasting results only when people are placed at the center," Almeida said.(Reported by Brasil 247 on August 3, 2026)