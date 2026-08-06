Rector of leading Brazilian university calls for national science pact inspired by China's innovation model

Roberto Medronho Credit: Handout

Brasil 247 reported that the rector of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Roberto Medronho, has called for a broad national pact on science and a comprehensive overhaul of Brazil's research and innovation funding system. In an article published by O Globo, he argued that Brazil should move away from a fragmented model based on competitive grant calls and adopt a long-term strategy inspired by successful international experiences, particularly China's.According to Medronho, Brazil already has a solid scientific foundation built over decades through institutions such as the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) and the Funding Authority for Studies and Projects (Finep), all established from 1951 onward. He said these institutions have trained thousands of researchers and helped consolidate the country's scientific research system.Medronho noted that Brazil currently ranks 14th worldwide in scientific article production, according to a 2025 international report based on 2024 data. While describing this as evidence of the country's strong research capacity, he argued that Brazil still struggles to transform scientific knowledge into technological innovation, economic competitiveness and sustainable development.According to the UFRJ rector, the main obstacle lies in a funding model that is highly fragmented and heavily dependent on competitive calls for proposals, encouraging competition among research groups instead of the cooperation needed to address major national challenges.Medronho said countries that have achieved significant advances in science and innovation, including China, have adopted state policies based on strategic planning, sustained investment and clearly defined national priorities.He argued that Brazil should develop a similar system capable of coordinating universities, research institutes, companies and government institutions around strategic missions in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, energy transition, climate change, healthcare and technological sovereignty.According to Medronho, such an approach would not limit academic freedom but would complement it with structured national programs capable of fostering critical technologies and expanding Brazil's scientific autonomy.The article also advocates replacing competition with cooperation in Brazil's science policy. Medronho argued that major contemporary challenges require national research networks, shared laboratory infrastructure and coordination among institutions across different regions of the country to reduce inequalities and strengthen emerging centers of scientific excellence.He also emphasized the need for greater investment in laboratories, technological platforms and research equipment capable of supporting large-scale scientific projects.According to Medronho, Brazil should recognize science not as an expense but as a strategic investment essential to economic growth, national security, industrial innovation and better public policies.He concluded that Brazil has the conditions to make a qualitative leap in scientific development if it organizes its efforts around a national development strategy supported by permanent funding, clear objectives and strong coordination among universities, industry and the state. He said China's experience demonstrates that long-term planning, strategic coordination and sustained investment can make science one of the main drivers of economic development and national sovereignty.(Reported by Brasil 247 on August 4, 2026)