Workers assemble a transmission tower at the Gansu-Zhejiang ultra-high-voltage power transmission project in Wuhu, East China's Anhui Province, on August 6, 2026. Spanning 2,370 kilometers, the project is a key part of China's west-to-east power transmission program. It will deliver more than 36 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year to East China's Zhejiang Province, supporting optimization of the energy structure and green, high-quality development across the Yangtze River Delta. Photo: VCG