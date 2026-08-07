Awarding ceremony of 5th China-Brazil film festival held in Rio de Janeiro

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows the awarding ceremony of the 5th China-Brazil film festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 5th China-Brazil film festival held its awarding ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. As part of the events held during the 2026 China-Brazil Cultural Year, the film festival will run from the 3rd to the 25th of this month, screening 19 films from China and Brazil. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A guest looks at posters of films screened during the 5th China-Brazil film festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 5, 2026. The 5th China-Brazil film festival held its awarding ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. As part of the events held during the 2026 China-Brazil Cultural Year, the film festival will run from the 3rd to the 25th of this month, screening 19 films from China and Brazil. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)