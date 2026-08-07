Israeli military and police forces intensify security operations in and around Jerusalem

An Israeli military vehicle sets up a roadblock by the roadside near the Qalandiya checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, Aug. 6, 2026. Israeli military and police forces have intensified security operations in and around Jerusalem, as persistent violence across the West Bank drives up regional tensions recently. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)





Israeli security personnel stand guard near the Qalandiya checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, Aug. 6, 2026. Israeli military and police forces have intensified security operations in and around Jerusalem, as persistent violence across the West Bank drives up regional tensions recently. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)









Israeli security personnel conduct inspections near the Qalandiya checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, Aug. 6, 2026. Israeli military and police forces have intensified security operations in and around Jerusalem, as persistent violence across the West Bank drives up regional tensions recently. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)



