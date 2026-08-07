China's Heilongjiang steps up flood prevention measures in main flood season

A drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2026 shows villagers stacking sandbags for flood prevention in Hongqi Village of Lanxi County, Suihua City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Flood prevention measures have been implemented across northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, which has entered its main flood season. China has earmarked 50 million yuan (about 7.36 million U.S. dollars) in central government funds to support post-disaster recovery in flood-hit Heilongjiang Province in the northeast, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday. (Photo by Lu Feng/Xinhua)

A worker builds a dike for flood prevention in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 6, 2026. Flood prevention measures have been implemented across northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, which has entered its main flood season. China has earmarked 50 million yuan (about 7.36 million U.S. dollars) in central government funds to support post-disaster recovery in flood-hit Heilongjiang Province in the northeast, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member from the Tongjiang water authority measures water level on a dike in flood-affected Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 6, 2026. Flood prevention measures have been implemented across northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, which has entered its main flood season. China has earmarked 50 million yuan (about 7.36 million U.S. dollars) in central government funds to support post-disaster recovery in flood-hit Heilongjiang Province in the northeast, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Flood prevention materials are seen in Hongqi Village of Lanxi County, Suihua City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 6, 2026. Flood prevention measures have been implemented across northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, which has entered its main flood season. China has earmarked 50 million yuan (about 7.36 million U.S. dollars) in central government funds to support post-disaster recovery in flood-hit Heilongjiang Province in the northeast, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday. (Photo by Liu Huapeng/Xinhua)