Summer tourism booms across China

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 3, 2026 shows tourists watching a folk show featuring bamboo rafts linking end to end like a golden dragon at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2026 shows the scenery at Longji terraced fields in Longsheng County of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2026 shows tourists enjoying scenery by rafts on Yulong river in Yangshuo County of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

Enthusiasts experience paragliding at a paragliding base in Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 1, 2026. (Photo by Tan Hua/Xinhua)