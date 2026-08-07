National Fitness Day marked in China

A citizen practices Tai Chi Sword at a park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2026. On the occasion of National Fitness Day, a legacy of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, more people are embracing active lifestyles. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Children play basketball at a park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 6, 2026. On the occasion of National Fitness Day, a legacy of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, more people are embracing active lifestyles. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2026 shows citizens doing exercise at a park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. On the occasion of National Fitness Day, a legacy of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, more people are embracing active lifestyles. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2026 shows hobbyists riding bikes at a park in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. On the occasion of National Fitness Day, a legacy of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, more people are embracing active lifestyles. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)