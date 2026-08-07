China’s foreign trade expands 17.3% in first 7 months

China’s goods imports and exports sustained a sound growth momentum in the first seven months of 2026, with the total value reaching 30.13 trillion yuan ($4.46 trillion), up 17.3 percent year-on-year. In July alone, exports of high-tech products – including industrial robots and 3D printers – grew by more than 50 percent year-on-year, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the month’s total export increment, as the innovation trend of China’s foreign trade kept rising steadily, official data showed.

