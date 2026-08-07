Anji County in E China attracts tourists for summer heat escape

Children catch fish in a stream in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 6, 2026. During the summer vacation, Anji County leverages its cool weather and beautiful scenery, attracting numerous tourists to escape the summer heat. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Visitors take pictures on the top of a mountain in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2026. During the summer vacation, Anji County leverages its cool weather and beautiful scenery, attracting numerous tourists to escape the summer heat. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Children play in a forest in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2026. During the summer vacation, Anji County leverages its cool weather and beautiful scenery, attracting numerous tourists to escape the summer heat. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Visitors enjoy rafting in a stream in Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 6, 2026. During the summer vacation, Anji County leverages its cool weather and beautiful scenery, attracting numerous tourists to escape the summer heat. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)