Four injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Photo taken on Aug. 6, 2026, shows a resident standing beside a large crater at the site of a house destroyed in an Israeli airstrike before dawn in Burj al-Shemali, near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre. Four people were injured early Thursday in Israeli airstrikes targeting the town of Burj al-Shemali, near the southern city of Tyre, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Four people were injured early Thursday in Israeli airstrikes targeting the town of Burj al-Shemali, near the southern city of Tyre, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).According to the agency, a series of strikes by Israeli drones and warplanes hit the Al-Malaab neighborhood in Burj al-Shemali, prompting residents to flee.Units of the Lebanese army and emergency response teams entered the strike site in Burj al-Shemali to assess the damage and ensure that no additional casualties had occurred and no civilians remained trapped, the NNA said.The agency added that Israeli forces escalated their attacks overnight into Thursday morning, with the Tyre district subject to extensive airstrikes and artillery shelling.Israeli artillery shelling targeted Mansouri, Majdal Zoun and nearby valleys in the western sector of southern Lebanon, before extending to the outskirts of Hadatha at dawn. Israeli forces also opened machine-gun fire at the coastal Hamra area in Byout al-Siyyad, according to the agency.The latest escalation came a day after one person was killed and 11 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the southern town of Tebnine, according to the NNA.On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had begun carrying out "precise" strikes in southern Lebanon in response to what it described as a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire by Hezbollah. Shortly before launching the strikes, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for Mansouri.The developments came two days after Israeli and Lebanese officials began three days of negotiations in Rome aimed at advancing security arrangements along their border and implementing a framework agreement reached in Washington in late June, local media reported. The talks, opposed by Hezbollah, are the seventh round of negotiations between the two governments.