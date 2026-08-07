Xuan paper culture fuels tourism growth in Jingxian County, China's Anhui

A drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows a view inside a Xuan paper cultural town in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. Xuan paper is a delicate, long-lasting type of paper traditionally used for Chinese calligraphy and painting. It originated in Jingxian County, which was under the jurisdiction of Xuanzhou during the Tang Dynasty (618-907) -- and that was also how the paper got its name. The paper is traditionally made from straw and bark of a special tree found only in China. In recent years, Jingxian County has mingled Xuan paper culture into tourism and cultural creativity. In addition to viewing conventional exhibitions, visitors are now encouraged to get a hands-on experience with Xuan paper-making craft by closely observing the complete production process and trying their hands at certain steps. An array of cultural and creative products and local souvenirs is also available to visitors. Jingxian County has received 3.2 million visitors since late June this year, up 84.6 percent year on year, garnering tourism revenue of 1.657 billion yuan (about 245.5 million U.S. dollars) during the period, an increase of 38.3 percent year on year. (Photo by Nie Fang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 28, 2026 shows tourists visiting a Xuan paper cultural town in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Nie Fang/Xinhua)

Tourists learn to make Xuan paper at a Xuan paper cultural town in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, on July 31, 2026. (Xinhua)

A foreign tourist learns to make Xuan paper in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, on July 31, 2026. (Xinhua)