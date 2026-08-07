Scenery of Qilian Mountains in Gansu, NW China

A drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2026 shows a view of the Qilian Mountains in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Luo Jiawei/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 6, 2026 shows a view of the Qilian Mountains in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Luo Jiawei/Xinhua)

Goats graze on a grassland in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Aug. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Keying)

A shepherd herds goats in Sunan Yugur Autonomous County, Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Aug. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Keying)